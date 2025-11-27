Looking At The Journey Of Phoenix's 2015 Picks
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted many players over the years, and some of them have had big performances with the team. In recent years, the Mercury drafted players like Alanna Smith and Sophie Cunningham. Those two spent at least a few years with the team, and they had some nice games in that time.
The Mercury also drafted players, and they did not spend significant time with the team. For those who did spend time with the team or at least spent time with another team, they have had some great performances.
Previously, the best games of players like Courtney Williams, Alexis Prince and others were examined. This time, the best performances of the Mercury's 2015 rookies will be discussed, and the first player they drafted that year was Isabelle Harrison.
Harrison was the 12th pick of the 2015 WNBA Draft, and she made her debut a year later. She missed the 2015 season due to a torn ACL, but once she returned, she averaged 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds.
Harrison heads to San Antonio
After playing with Phoenix for a season, the Mercury traded her to the San Antonio Stars, and she had the best year of her career.
Harrison averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She also had her career high that game, as she had 23 points against the Atlanta Dream. Then, she had seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Later in her career, Harrison tied her career high. She was playing for the Dallas Wings during that time, and she had 23 points, eight rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block.
The Mercury had three more picks in the 2015 draft, and they drafted Alex Harden in the second round. Harden spent two years in the WNBA and they were both with the Mercury. She had her best game in 2016, and she had 12 points against the Stars.
Phoenix's other picks were Zofia Hruscakova and Promise Amukamara, and neither of them played for the Mercury. However, for the two picks that did, they had some solid performances in their careers.
The Mercury have had instances where they had four draft picks, and some of them work out better than others. As this series continues, more names will be mentioned, and some of them helped the Mercury achieve great things.
Please follow us on X to read more about the career highs of some of the Mercury's rookies when you click right here!