Looking At Phoenix's 2018 Draft Picks
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted several players over the years, and while they have had late picks or no picks in recent years, they have had multiple in the 2019 and 2020 drafts.
The Mercury selected players in each round both of those years, and they all had different experiences. The 2020 picks did not play for Phoenix, but they spent some time with other teams. They all had at least one big game during that time.
As far as 2019, two of those picks spent at least a few years with Phoenix, and they played well in that time. The Mercury's 2019 second-round pick, Sophie Cunningham, was loved by fans, and she had a career-high 36 points in one of her seasons with the Mercury.
Mercury bring in four new players
When it comes to the 2018 WNBA Draft, Phoenix had four picks. They had one in the first round, two in the second and one in the third. The Mercury drafted Marie Gulich in the first round, and she spent a year with them.
Gulich played 23 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 1.5 points and a rebound. After that, she played for the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks. She had her career high when she was with the Dream, as she had 15 points in a game against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury drafted Tyler Scaife and Raisa Musina in the second round. Neither of them suited up for the Mercury and they did not play for any other WNBA team.
Then, the Mercury drafted Imani Wright in the third round, and while she played with Phoenix, her time was brief. She played a game with them and did not score in that game.
Phoenix selected some talented players in this draft, but they did not fit the Mercury's roster at that time. They all went different paths, and some of the Mercury's future picks worked out better. Regardless of what happened to Phoenix's 2018 draft picks, they are a part of the team's history.
The Mercury have experienced it all when it comes to the draft, and the performances of their draft picks will continue to be examined. Eventually, some of the team's best players will be featured in the series, and some of them have had remarkable games in their careers.
