Looking At The Journeys Of Phoenix's 2000 Picks
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2000, and it would be the last time they made it before going on a drought. The Mercury missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, and when they returned to the postseason, they won a championship.
Phoenix finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-12, and they faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the playoffs. The Sparks beat them 2-0, and they faced the Houston Comets in the next round. The Comets beat them 2-0, and they went on to win another championship.
Before the Mercury started their season, they added three players. They had three picks in the 2000 WNBA Draft, and they were late ones. The Mercury's first pick was in the second round, and then they had picks in the next two rounds.
Mercury's first pick becomes an All-Star
The Mercury drafted Adrian Williams-Strong in the second round, and she accomplished something special in her time in Phoenix. She became an All-Star in 2003, and she averaged a career-high 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
She also had a career-high 20 points against the Detroit Shock. She also had 11 rebounds in that game. Williams-Strong was the team's leading scorer, and there was one other player who scored in double figures. Kayte Christensen had 11 points, and she also had three rebounds, two steals and a block.
Williams-Strong played with the Mercury until they traded her to the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2004. Then, after playing 12 games with San Antonio, she played for the Minnesota Lynx and the Sacramento Monarchs.
After drafting Williams-Strong, the Mercury drafted Tauja Catchings. Catchings attended Illinois, and in her final year, she averaged 15.4 points, eight rebounds and 2.5 assists. She did not play for the Mercury, and while she signed a deal with the Orlando Miracle, she did not play for them either.
The Mercury had one more pick after Catchings, and they drafted Shantia Owens. Owens did not suit up for Phoenix, as the franchise traded her to the Miami Sol. She played 31 games with them, and she started in 16 of them. Owens did not play in 2001, and in 2002, she played two games with the Charlotte Sting. Her best game happened during her time with the Sol, and she had 12 points against the Shock.
Phoenix may have drafted late, but they still managed to find legit talent. Williams-Strong became an All-Star, and she was a bright spot in a difficult season.
