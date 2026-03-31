Looking At One Of The Mercury's Popular Numbers

When it comes to No. 11, it is actually one of the Phoenix Mercury's most popular numbers. Twelve players have worn it, and the first player to do so made their debut in 1998.

Pauline Jordan played six games with the Mercury that year, and she averaged 2.5 points. Then, later in the year, Phoenix traded her to the Sacramento Monarchs. She played 18 games with them, and she averaged 3.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.

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Jordan had her career high when she was with the Mercury, and she scored nine points against the Utah Starzz. That was a huge win for Phoenix, and Jordan and other reserves helped out.

Two years later, Rankica Sarenac wore No. 11, and she played for the Mercury in 2000. She played 20 games with them, and she came off the bench. She averaged 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds.

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Sarenac had a 15-point game against the Indiana Fever, and the Mercury won by a point. The Mercury had two players who scored in double figures, and Sarenac was the leading scorer. Then, Brandy Reed chipped in with 14 points.

A few years passed, and another player added their name to the list. Grace Daley won No. 11 in 2003, and she played three games with the Mercury. Before that, she played for the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty and the Houston Comets.

Daley's career high happened in her time with the Comets, as she had 19 points in their win over the Charlotte Sting. That was Houston's fifth win of the season, and the team finished that year with a record of 24-8.

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WNBA veteran turned coach comes to Phoenix

In 2005, Niele Ivey wore No. 11 for Phoenix, and she spent years with the Indiana Fever before joining the Mercury. She had her career high in her third year, as she had 14 points against the Washington Mystics. Ivey helped the Fever get their first win of the season, and she ended up playing 27 games.

As time went by, players like Kelly Schumacher, Ketia Swanier, Ewelina Kobryn, Courtney Williams and more added their names to the list. The last player to wear No. 11 was Rebecca Allen, and she wore it in 2024. She played well in her time with the Mercury, but she had a career-high 28 points in her years with the Liberty.

Phoenix is a history franchise, and the players involved with it left their mark.

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