Looking At Phoenix's 2026 Games Against Connecticut
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's top teams, and they reached the WNBA Finals. After nearly winning another championship, the Mercury will try to get back to the Finals.
They can put themselves in a position to do so, and it all starts with their season series. The Mercury will face some tough teams, and they will face some up-and-coming teams in the process.
Sun avoid the sweep with a close win at home
One of the up-and-coming teams they will encounter is an Eastern Conference team. That team is the Connecticut Sun, and last year, the Mercury beat them 2-1. Phoenix won the first two games, but Connecticut responded with a win in the final outing.
Connecticut beat Phoenix 87-84, and Kahleah Copper was the Mercury's leading scorer. She finished the game with 18 points, and she also had two rebounds and a steal.
Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals. Sami Whitcomb had a nice game, as she had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Then, Satou Sabally had 11 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Sun fought for that win, and they avoided the sweep in the process. They finished the season with a record of 11-33, but they will rebuild and try to get back to where they once were.
In the upcoming season, the Mercury will host the Sun in their first meeting. These teams will meet in July, and right after that first matchup, they will meet again. The Mercury will host them for a second time, then Connecticut will be home for the last game.
There is a strong chance that the Mercury take this series, but like last season, it may not be a sweep. The Sun will put up a fight, and depending on the outcome of these games, Connecticut may steal a win.
Phoenix did well against Eastern Conference teams last season, with one of the exceptions being the Atlanta Dream. The Dream swept them, but the upcoming season gives the Mercury a chance to recover.
The Mercury had an interesting season ahead of them, and if they win their season series against teams like the Sun, they put themselves in a position to succeed.
