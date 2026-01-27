Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Bonner Wins Award, Teams Other Stars Involved In Races

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2011 season with a record of 19-15, and the play of some of their stars helped them get to the playoffs.

Jun. 20, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) handles the ball against the Washington Mystics forward Monique Currie (25) during the second half at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Mystics 79-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
While the Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2012, they had a strong season the year before. The Mercury finished the 2011 season with a record of 19-15, and they were third in the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Lynx were the top team in the West, as they finished the season with a record of 27-7. The Seattle Storm were second, and they were 21-13 during that period. The Western Conference was competitive, and the Mercury fought their way to the playoffs. and they faced the Storm in the first round. They eliminated the Storm, and they lost to the Lynx in the next round.

It was a great year for Phoenix, and because of that, the Mercury were a part of a few award races. The Mercury had two stars in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, as Diana Taurasi finished seventh, and Penny Taylor was 10th.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and forward Penny Taylor (13) high five before the first half against the Chicago Sky at US Airways Center. The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 102-80. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Taurasi averaged 21.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Taylor averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and a career-high 1.6 steals. Phoenix's star guard received 65 points in the MVP race, and the most a player could have was 390. The Mercury's All-Star forward had 10 points.

Cappie Pondexter was right behind Taylor, as she had nine points. Pondexter started her career with the Mercury, but she was playing for the New York Liberty at that time.

June 29, 2012; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24) is defended by Chicago Sky forward Sonja Petrovic (5) during the first half at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Mercury reserve wins another award

DeWanna Bonner won an award that year, as she won the Sixth Woman of the Year. That was her third consecutive win, and she earned 20 points. Bonner averaged 10.7 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. This was the last season that Phoenix's 2009 pick was a reserve, as she became a starter the following year. She averaged a career-high 20.6 points.

Bonner was also a part of the Sportsmanship Award race, and she was tied for 10th. She received a point, and Crystal Langhorne and Jenna O'Hea did as well.

Jul 27, 2013; Uncasville, CT, USA; Eastern Conference guard Cappie Pondexter (23) of the New York Liberty and Western Conference guard Diana Taurasi (03) of the Phoenix Mercury smile during the 2013 WNBA All Star Game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The Mercury were well-represented, and they were also a part of the All-WNBA Teams. Taurasi was on the All-WNBA First Team, and Taylor was on the Second Team. Taurasi was joined by Tamika Catchings, who won MVP that year, Angel McCoughtry, Tina Charles and Lindsay Whalen. Phoenix's forward was joined by Sylvia Fowles, Sue Bird, Seimone Augustus and Pondexter.

Phoenix did well that year, and the Mercury's top players were acknowledged.

