Mercury's Bonner Wins Award, Teams Other Stars Involved In Races
While the Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2012, they had a strong season the year before. The Mercury finished the 2011 season with a record of 19-15, and they were third in the Western Conference.
The Minnesota Lynx were the top team in the West, as they finished the season with a record of 27-7. The Seattle Storm were second, and they were 21-13 during that period. The Western Conference was competitive, and the Mercury fought their way to the playoffs. and they faced the Storm in the first round. They eliminated the Storm, and they lost to the Lynx in the next round.
It was a great year for Phoenix, and because of that, the Mercury were a part of a few award races. The Mercury had two stars in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, as Diana Taurasi finished seventh, and Penny Taylor was 10th.
Taurasi averaged 21.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Taylor averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and a career-high 1.6 steals. Phoenix's star guard received 65 points in the MVP race, and the most a player could have was 390. The Mercury's All-Star forward had 10 points.
Cappie Pondexter was right behind Taylor, as she had nine points. Pondexter started her career with the Mercury, but she was playing for the New York Liberty at that time.
Mercury reserve wins another award
DeWanna Bonner won an award that year, as she won the Sixth Woman of the Year. That was her third consecutive win, and she earned 20 points. Bonner averaged 10.7 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. This was the last season that Phoenix's 2009 pick was a reserve, as she became a starter the following year. She averaged a career-high 20.6 points.
Bonner was also a part of the Sportsmanship Award race, and she was tied for 10th. She received a point, and Crystal Langhorne and Jenna O'Hea did as well.
The Mercury were well-represented, and they were also a part of the All-WNBA Teams. Taurasi was on the All-WNBA First Team, and Taylor was on the Second Team. Taurasi was joined by Tamika Catchings, who won MVP that year, Angel McCoughtry, Tina Charles and Lindsay Whalen. Phoenix's forward was joined by Sylvia Fowles, Sue Bird, Seimone Augustus and Pondexter.
Phoenix did well that year, and the Mercury's top players were acknowledged.
