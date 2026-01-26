Mercury Stars Competing In Unrivaled
The Unrivaled season continues, and teams are playing at a high level. There are five teams over .500, and two of those teams feature players who led the Phoenix Mercury in their deep playoff run.
Laces BC is the best team in Unrivaled, and Alyssa Thomas is on that squad. Thomas and her teammates are having a strong season, and they have won their last four games. Laces BC has a record of 5-1, and over the weekend, the team picked up a win over Hive BC.
In what was a balanced effort, Laces beat Hive 70-52. Maddy Siegrist and Naz Hillmon led the team to victory, as they both had 16 points. Siegrist also had five rebounds, and Hillmon had a double-double. She had 13 rebounds to go with her points, and she also had an assist and a steal.
Brittney Sykes finished with 14 points, six rebounds and an assist. Jackie Young played well, and she had 12 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Thomas played almost eight minutes, and she did well on the boards. She had seven rebounds, and she scored six points in the process.
Laces BC is on a roll, and teams like Mist BC and Breeze BC are trying to catch up.
Rose BC is behind those teams, and the defending champs have a record of 4-3. The champs were on a losing streak, but they snapped that with a win over Phantom BC.
That was a key win for Rose BC, and Chelsea Gray led the way. She had 34 points, and she also had eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. She has played well as season, and she is keeping that momentum going.
Copper gets into a rhythm
Kahleah Copper was the second-leading scorer, and she had 28 points. She also had four rebounds and two blocks. Then, Shakira Austin had 12 points and six rebounds.
Copper missed the first few games, but now that she is back in action, she will help her team climb.
The Mercury are well-represented, as Copper and Thomas' teams are competing for a championship. Phoenix's stars will play their typical games, and their teams will continue to flourish.
Laces BC will be in action today, as Thomas' team will take on Breeze BC. It should be a competitive game, and in the end, Laces BC can keep the streak alive.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Unrivaled season and how the Mercury stars have played when you click right here!