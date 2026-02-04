Looking At Phoenix's All-Defensive Team History
Defense plays an important role in a team's success, and it usually leads to championships. The Phoenix Mercury can attest to this, as some of their top players have been recognized for their defense.
Alyssa Thomas is an example, and last year, she was involved in the Defensive Player of the Year race. She was fourth, and she received three points. While she did not win the award, she was still acknowledged for her efforts.
Thomas locks down her opponents
Thomas was a part of the All-Defensive First Team, and she was alongside stellar defenders like A'ja Wilson and Alanna Smith.
In 2024, the Mercury had a player make an All-Defensive Team, as Natasha Cloud made the Second Team. She was joined by Thomas, who was playing for the Connecticut Sun, Smith, Nneka Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones.
The Mercury have had some great defenders, and the last time two players made the All-Defensive Teams was in 2021. Brianna Turner made the First Team, and that was a season where she averaged 1.3 blocks. That was her second year in a row receiving that honor, and during that time, she was giving opposing teams headaches.
Brittney Griner made the Second Team, and she was joined by Jasmine Thomas, Ariel Atkins, Breanna Stewart and Brionna Jones.
There have been other instances where the Mercury had two players involved in the All-Defensive Teams, and one of them was in 2015. Griner made the First Team, and DeWanna Bonner made the Second Team.
While the Mercury have been represented throughout the years, they have not had an instance where players made the same team. For example, back in 2005, the Indiana Fever had two players on the First Team. Tamika Catchings made it, and Tully Bevilaqua did as well. Catchings was the Defensive Player of the Year that season, and her teammate held her own on the defensive end.
Catchings and Bevilaqua did the same thing the following year, and the Detroit Shock had two players on the Second Team. Deanna Nolan made it, and Cheryl Ford did as well.
Accomplishing this feat is difficult, but teams like the Shock and the Fever have done it. The Mercury may do the same at some point, and when it does happen, Thomas may be involved.
