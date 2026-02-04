Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Phoenix's All-Defensive Team History

Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas made the All-Defensive First Team in 2025, and she joined some of the franchise's top defenders.

Davion Moore

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Defense plays an important role in a team's success, and it usually leads to championships. The Phoenix Mercury can attest to this, as some of their top players have been recognized for their defense.

Alyssa Thoma
Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) fouls Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) after a Thomas steal during the Mercury home opener in the PHX Arena in Phoenix on May 17, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas is an example, and last year, she was involved in the Defensive Player of the Year race. She was fourth, and she received three points. While she did not win the award, she was still acknowledged for her efforts.

Thomas locks down her opponents

Thomas was a part of the All-Defensive First Team, and she was alongside stellar defenders like A'ja Wilson and Alanna Smith.

Natasha Clou
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) is fouled by Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) during the third quarter at Footprint Center on Aug. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2024, the Mercury had a player make an All-Defensive Team, as Natasha Cloud made the Second Team. She was joined by Thomas, who was playing for the Connecticut Sun, Smith, Nneka Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones.

The Mercury have had some great defenders, and the last time two players made the All-Defensive Teams was in 2021. Brianna Turner made the First Team, and that was a season where she averaged 1.3 blocks. That was her second year in a row receiving that honor, and during that time, she was giving opposing teams headaches.

Phoenix Mercur
Sparks center Dearica Hamby (5) passes against the defense of Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during a game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Friday, June 28, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brittney Griner made the Second Team, and she was joined by Jasmine Thomas, Ariel Atkins, Breanna Stewart and Brionna Jones.

There have been other instances where the Mercury had two players involved in the All-Defensive Teams, and one of them was in 2015. Griner made the First Team, and DeWanna Bonner made the Second Team.

While the Mercury have been represented throughout the years, they have not had an instance where players made the same team. For example, back in 2005, the Indiana Fever had two players on the First Team. Tamika Catchings made it, and Tully Bevilaqua did as well. Catchings was the Defensive Player of the Year that season, and her teammate held her own on the defensive end.

Catchings and Bevilaqua did the same thing the following year, and the Detroit Shock had two players on the Second Team. Deanna Nolan made it, and Cheryl Ford did as well.

Accomplishing this feat is difficult, but teams like the Shock and the Fever have done it. The Mercury may do the same at some point, and when it does happen, Thomas may be involved.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's top players and how they have performed on the defensive end when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.