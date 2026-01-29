Looking At Phoenix's First Finals Appearance
The Phoenix Mercury have had some overtime games during their playoff runs, and their first happened during a special year.
The Mercury made their debut in 1997, and they had a solid year. They finished the season with a record of 16-12, and they faced the New York Liberty in the playoffs. They lost to the Liberty, and New York faced the Houston Comets in the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix's second season was even better, as they finished that period with a record of 19-11. They made the playoffs once again, and they faced the Cleveland Rockers in their first series.
Mercury take Game 1
The Mercury beat the Rockers 2-1 in that series, and they headed to the Finals. They faced the Houston Comets, and that series started off with a win. Phoenix picked up a 54-51 win over Houston, and Jennifer Gillom was the leading scorer. She had 15 points, and she also had 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Gillom's performance was crucial, as Cynthia Cooper had a big game for the Comets. She had 29 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Gillom and the Mercury started the series on a good note, but the Comets responded in the second game.
Houston beat Phoenix 74-69 in the second game, and that game required overtime. The Comets outscored the Mercury 8-3 in that period, and they tied the series in front of their fans. Phoenix was home for the first game, but the next two would be road games. So, the Comets took advantage of that.
When it comes to the overtime game, Michele Timms was the star. She had 21 points, five rebounds and two steals. Kristi Harrower was the second-leading scorer, and she had 12 points off the bench. She also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Mercury lost the last game, as the Comets beat them 80-71. Phoenix had strong performances in that game, but it was not enough to get the win. Michelle Brogan had 24 points, five rebounds and two steals. Gillom had 20 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Bridget Pettis had 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Gillom and her teammates made history, and years later, the Mercury bought home a championship.
