Mercury Highlight Their Associate Head Coach
Kristi Toliver is the associate head coach of the Phoenix Mercury, and she received that role back in 2023. She has been with the team since then, and during the 2025 WNBA Finals, she coached the team during a crucial moment.
Nate Tibbetts, Phoenix's head coach, was ejected during Game 4, and Toliver stepped in. The Mercury lost that game, and the Las Vegas Aces won their third championship.
Toliver has done well in her role, and before she started her coaching journey, she had a respectable career as a player. The All-Star guard has many accomplishments, and on Tuesday, she celebrated her birthday.
The Mercury recognized her on social media, and they included a few of her accolades.
When it comes to her All-Star appearances, her first happened in 2013. Toliver was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time, and she averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals. The year before that, she averaged a career-high 17.5 points. She also averaged 4.9 assists, and she averaged career highs in rebounds and steals.
Toliver won two championships, as she won in 2016 and 2019. Her first championship was with the Sparks, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx 3-2. Toliver averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds during the regular season. She had a nice playoff run as well, as she averaged 12.8 points, three assists, two rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Toliver changes conferences, wins another championship
After that, Toliver's next championship was with the Washington Mystics. The Mystics finished the season with a record of 26-8, and they beat the Aces and the Connecticut Sun during that playoff run.
Toliver played well during that run, as she averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds. That would be her last playoff appearance, but she played three more seasons after that. She returned to the Sparks, then she played with the Mystics in her last season.
Phoenix's associate head coach accomplished many things, and her knowledge and experience benefit the team. She knows what it takes to win a championship, and for players like Satou Sabally, the Mercury's young players and others, they can turn to her for advice.
Toliver has her share of coaching experience, as she was a part of the Washington Wizards' staff and the Dallas Mavericks' staff after that. Now, she is with the Mercury, and she is doing her part in getting them closer to a championship.
