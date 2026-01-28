Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Phoenix's Matchups With Atlanta

The Phoenix Mercury struggled against the Atlanta Dream, and the 2026 season will be a chance to recover.

Davion Moore

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao (2) at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao (2) at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams in 2025, and they want to keep that momentum going. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they were fourth in the league standings.

The Minnesota Lynx had the best record that season, and they were 34-10. The Las Vegas Aces were second, and they finished the season with a record of 30-14. They ended the regular season with an incredible winning streak. Then, the Atlanta Dream were ahead of the Mercury, and they also finished the season with a record of 30-14.

Griner returns to Phoenix

Atlanta gave Phoenix trouble last season, as the Dream swept the Mercury in their season series. The series started off with Atlanta's 90-79 win. That was an important game, as it was Brittney Griner's return to Phoenix.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thoma
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) is defended by Phoenix Mercury forwards Alyssa Thomas (25) and DeWanna Bonner (14) during the second quarter at PHX Arena Aug 10, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Griner signed a deal with the Dream before the start of the 2025 season, and she averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Her return to Phoenix was something special, and her team pulled off a win.

Diana Tauras
Jul 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercurys' Diana Taurasi talks to Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) after a game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

These two teams met a bit later, and the Dream beat the Mercury 95-72. That was a road game for the Mercury, and they were in the middle of a difficult road trip. The loss to the Dream was their third loss of that trip, but the Mercury bounced back with a win over the Chicago Sky.

Phoenix hosted Atlanta in one more game later on, and the Dream beat the Mercury 74-66. The Mercury could not stop the Dream, but the 2026 season may be a different story.

Phoenix Mercur
Phoenix Mercury players pose for a photo before playing against the Atlanta Dream at PHX Arena Aug 10, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 series between these teams will begin with a road game. That will be Phoenix's seventh game of the season, and before that, they will take on the Los Angeles Sparks.

After the first matchup, the Mercury and the Dream will not meet again until August. The Mercury will be on the road, and depending on the outcome of the first game, Phoenix will have a chance to take a 2-0 lead. Then, once that game is in the books, Phoenix will host Atlanta in the final game.

The Mercury have a big year ahead of them, and getting wins over the Dream can put them on the path of a championship.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Phoenix Mercury's 2026 schedule and some of their toughest opponents when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.