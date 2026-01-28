Looking At Phoenix's Matchups With Atlanta
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams in 2025, and they want to keep that momentum going. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they were fourth in the league standings.
The Minnesota Lynx had the best record that season, and they were 34-10. The Las Vegas Aces were second, and they finished the season with a record of 30-14. They ended the regular season with an incredible winning streak. Then, the Atlanta Dream were ahead of the Mercury, and they also finished the season with a record of 30-14.
Griner returns to Phoenix
Atlanta gave Phoenix trouble last season, as the Dream swept the Mercury in their season series. The series started off with Atlanta's 90-79 win. That was an important game, as it was Brittney Griner's return to Phoenix.
Griner signed a deal with the Dream before the start of the 2025 season, and she averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Her return to Phoenix was something special, and her team pulled off a win.
These two teams met a bit later, and the Dream beat the Mercury 95-72. That was a road game for the Mercury, and they were in the middle of a difficult road trip. The loss to the Dream was their third loss of that trip, but the Mercury bounced back with a win over the Chicago Sky.
Phoenix hosted Atlanta in one more game later on, and the Dream beat the Mercury 74-66. The Mercury could not stop the Dream, but the 2026 season may be a different story.
The 2026 series between these teams will begin with a road game. That will be Phoenix's seventh game of the season, and before that, they will take on the Los Angeles Sparks.
After the first matchup, the Mercury and the Dream will not meet again until August. The Mercury will be on the road, and depending on the outcome of the first game, Phoenix will have a chance to take a 2-0 lead. Then, once that game is in the books, Phoenix will host Atlanta in the final game.
The Mercury have a big year ahead of them, and getting wins over the Dream can put them on the path of a championship.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Phoenix Mercury's 2026 schedule and some of their toughest opponents when you click right here!