Looking At The Mercury's Most Outstanding Player History
The Phoenix Mercury have a talented roster, and many of these players were stars in college. For example, Alyssa Thomas was a star in her years at Maryland. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals in those years, and she won ACC Player of the Year. In fact, she won the award three times.
Thomas also won the ACC Tournament MVP in 2012, and in general, solidified herself in a great conference. In some cases, there are players who won national championships, and on the Mercury's 2025 roster, three players won championships.
When a team wins, a star player typically receives a special award. The Most Outstanding Player dates back to the 1981-82 season, and Janice Lawrence was the first winner. Then, someone with Mercury ties won the following year, as Cheryl Miller led USC to a championship.
After that, Miller won it in 1984, and more players began to add their name to the history books.
College stars carry on tradition
Fast forward to the present, and Azzi Fudd was the last winner. UConn beat South Carolina last year, and Fudd played a big role in her team's success. She joined a list of great players, and a few years before that, another player with Mercury ties won.
Haley Jones won, as Stanford beat Arizona to win it all. Jones had 17 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a block. Jones was drafted by the Atlanta Dream a few years later, and later on, she played for the Mercury.
Jones averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and an assist in her four games, and finished the rest of the 2025 season with the Dallas Wings. She averaged 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in those games.
Before Jones won, players like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Arike Ogunbowale received the honor. In Stewart's case, she won four times in a row.
Brittney Griner took home the award before Stewart's first win, and that was the year that the center helped her team finish the season with a record of 40-0. Then, she played one more year before she was drafted by the struggling Mercury.
The Most Outstanding Player award has an illustrious history, and a number of Mercury players have won it. Then, as time goes on, there may be others.
