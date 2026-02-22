Looking At Phoenix's Ties To A Big Ten Award Winner
The Big Ten has evolved over the years, and some of the conference's best players have put their opponents on notice. Some of those players won the Big Ten Player of the Year, and that award's history dates back to 1983, and Laura Coenen was the first winner.
Mercury players take home award
Coenen has a special place in history, and players like Anucha Browne, Tracey Hall and Michelle Edwards won the award after her. In Browne's case, she won the award two years in a row. A player with ties to the Phoenix Mercury won it some years later, as Toni Foster won 10 years after Coenen.
Foster was drafted by the Mercury in 1997, and she played with the team for three seasons. After Foster, other players with Mercury ties won the award, and Megan Gustafson was the last one.
Gustafson won the award in 2018 and 2019, and the first time she won, she shared the award with Kelsey Mitchell.
In 2018, Gustafson averaged 25.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.4 assists. Her final season was even better, as she averaged 27.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 assists.
Later on, the Iowa big was drafted by the Dallas Wings. She spent two seasons with them, and she played for the Washington Mystics after that. Then, she made her way to Phoenix, and she played two seasons with the Mercury.
Gustafson played 33 games in her first season, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 3.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. Her best game was a 15-point performance against the Minnesota Lynx.
The following year, Gustafson averaged a career-high 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. She played 34 games, and she started in four of them. Her top performance was against the Atlanta Dream, and she had 19 points. That was her career high before scoring 24 points with her new team. She joined the Las Vegas Aces, and she has played a role in their success.
When it comes to the Big Ten Player of the Year award, Juju Watkins is the most-recent winner. Gustafson is the last winner with Mercury ties, but there were many before her. Players like Tangela Smith, Kelly Mazzante and Samantha Prahalis won the award, and they had nice seasons with the Mercury at some point in their careers.
Phoenix's ties run deep, and this is one of many conferences the team has found special players.
