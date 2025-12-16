Revisiting the Mercury's Battle With The Sparks
The Phoenix Mercury had one of their worst seasons in 2023. They finished that season with a record of 9-31, and it was the first time they missed the playoffs since 2012. That was the year before Phoenix drafted Brittney Griner, and they finished the year with a record of 7-27.
Phoenix struggled, and after 2023, the Mercury regrouped and reached the playoffs. It was a difficult period, and the Mercury had to fight through it to get back on track.
The Mercury started 2023 with two losses. They faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the first game, and the Sparks beat them 94-71. Their next opponent was the Chicago Sky, and the Sky beat them 75-69. The Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next game, and they beat Minnesota 90-81.
Diana Taurasi was the star of the game, as she had 23 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and a steal. Phoenix played well in that game, and outside of Taurasi, the Mercury had four more players who scored in double figures.
Brittney Griner had 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Sug Sutton had a nice game off the bench, as she had 14 points, and Moriah Jefferson and Sophie Cunningham both had 13 points. That was Phoenix's first win, and after that, the Mercury lost the next three games.
Mercury come up short in special game
Their first loss was against the Sparks, and there was something special about this game. It was Phoenix's first and only overtime game that season.
Griner led the way in this game, and she had 24 points. She also had 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Cunningham and Taurasi both had 19 points. Phoenix had two players who played well off the bench, as Sutton had 12 points and Michaela Onyenwere had 10 points.
The Mercury put up a fight in that game, but in the end, the Sparks beat them 99-93.
Phoenix lost two more games, but the team picked up another victory after that skid. They beat the Indiana Fever 85-82 in a game where Griner had 29 points. The 2023 season was not easy, but the Mercury would pick up wins here and there. The overtime game was one of their losses, but the Mercury showed how skilled they were when they were at their best.
