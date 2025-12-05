Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At The Journeys Of Phoenix's 2012 Picks

The Phoenix Mercury had three picks in 2012, and one of them was recognized for their rookie season.

Davion Moore

Aug 16, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Storm forward Tina Thompson (7) guards Phoenix Mercury guard Samantha Prahalis (99) during the 1st half at KeyArena. Seattle defeated Phoenix 72-58. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Storm forward Tina Thompson (7) guards Phoenix Mercury guard Samantha Prahalis (99) during the 1st half at KeyArena. Seattle defeated Phoenix 72-58. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury drafted Brittney Griner in 2013, and she became one of the franchise's best players. She helped them win a championship, she set records, and when it is all said and done, her number will likely be retired by the franchise.

The Mercury have drafted many players over the years, and some of them had long stints with the franchise. There were others who spent less time with the team, but they still had a chance to showcase their talents.

February 23, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Samantha Prahalis (21) takes the foul shot that will set an all-time Ohio State single-game scoring record with 42 points during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena. Ohio State won the game 81-56. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-Imagn Images / Greg Bartram-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Mercury's 2012 draft picks, at least one of them fits in that category. Phoenix had three picks that year, and they selected a talented guard in the first round. They drafted Samantha Prahalis, who spent her college years at Ohio State. She averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals in her final season, which was her best.

Prahalis has All-Rookie Team worthy season

Prahalis went on to have a solid rookie year with the Mercury, and she averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. The former Ohio State guard had the best game of her WNBA career that season, and she did it against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block.

JAN 29, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Samantha Prahalis (21) brings the ball up court in the second half against Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes 76-68. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images / Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

Phoenix had three players who scored in double figures, and DeWanna Bonner was the leader. She had 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Charde Houston was behind Prahalis, and she had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Mercury drafted C’eira Ricketts in the second round. She attended Arkansas, and her best season was her third year. She averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. She did not play for the Mercury, and she did not join another WNBA team after that.

Christine Flores was the Mercury's third-round pick, and she attended Missouri. Her best year was her final year, and she averaged 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She did not play for the Mercury, and while she signed with the San Antonio Silver Stars, her time was brief.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Samantha Prahalis (99) dribbles the ball as Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) defends during the first half at US Airways Center. The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 102-80. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Phoenix's 2012 picks had different journeys, but they were drafted by a legendary team. Phoenix found some special players over the years, and most of them had a chance to shine.

