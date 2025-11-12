Looking At Kia Vaughn's Time With Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury have had many players over the years, and while some of them did not start their careers with the team, they joined it at some point.
In the past, the journeys of different players have been discussed, and this time around, Kia Vaughn's time with the Mercury will be looked at.
Vaughn played for the Mercury towards the end of her career, but she started things off with the New York Liberty. She was drafted by New York in the 2009 WNBA Draft, and they selected her with the eighth pick.
In her first year with the Liberty, she played 34 games, and she averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. She played three more seasons with New York, and in that time, she had her best season. Vaughn averaged 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists in 2011, and she took home Most Improved Player.
Vaughn was traded to the Washington Mystics, and she played four seasons with them before she returned to the Liberty. She played two years with New York, and in as far as the WNBA, she did not play in 2019. Vaughn was still active, as she played for the Turkish Super League during that time. She helped them win a championship, which was her second championship in that league.
After that, Vaughn returned to the WNBA, and she signed with the Mercury.
The 2020 season was a challenging season for everyone, but Phoenix managed to have a successful season. They finished the year with a record of 13-9, as the WNBA had a shortened season that year.
Vaughn shines in the playoffs
Vaughn played all 22 games, and she started in 10 of them. She averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She had a nice playoff run, as she averaged 11.0 points and six rebounds during that period.
She also played for the Mercury the following year, and she averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Vaughn was a reserve, and she played in 28 games. However, she did start in two games.
After her seasons with the Mercury, they traded her to the Atlanta Dream. She spent the year with them before retiring.
The Mercury had two strong seasons in 2020 and 2021, and Vaughn played a role in their success. So, she is a part of Phoenix's history.
