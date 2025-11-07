How The Mercury's Starting Lineup Evolved
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams this year, and they fought their way to the WNBA Finals. This season kicked off with the Mercury adding a slew of new talent, and that included Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
Then, the Mercury had a successful regular season, as they finished the year with a record of 27-17. Phoenix's new stars and their teammates set themselves up for a great playoff run, as they beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx to reach the Finals.
After taking down those teams, the Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces won their third championship.
All in all, the Mercury had a good season, and it started with a big win. They faced the Seattle Storm in their first game, and they beat them 81-59. The Mercury showed that they were a force and a true contender, as they picked up a blowout win over a fellow contender.
Sabally and the Mercury get big win in home opener
Sabally started the season with a big game, as she had 27 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. Thomas also had a good performance, as she had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Then, Lexi Held 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
The Mercury tried different lineups throughout the seasons, and part of that was due to injuries. Then, in some cases, it was about finding the right rotation.
In Phoenix's game against Seattle, the starting lineup was Monique Akoa Makani, Sami Whitcomb, Kathryn Westbeld, Sabally and Thomas.
Akoa Makani, Sabally and Thomas were typically in the starting lineup. The only time these players were not in the starting lineup was because of injuries. Sabally dealt with an ankle injury, Thomas had a calf injury at one point and Akoa Makani missed time due to a concussion.
Whitcomb was in the starting lineup early on, while Kahleah Copper was out with a knee injury. Then, when Copper was out later in the season, Whitcomb was back in the starting lineup. Otherwise, the veteran sharpshooter was a reserve.
Westbeld was a starter at the time, and eventually she became a reserve. The Mercury tried different lineups, and over time, Natasha Mack moved into the starting lineup.
