How The Mercury Succeeded After The All-Star Break
The WNBA All-Star festivities are a fun time for fans, media and players alike. Players get a chance to rest, or if they are in All-Star events, they can play alongside or compete against some of the other stars in the league.
The Phoenix Mercury were represented in this year's All-Star Game, as Satou Sabally was named a starter, and Alyssa Thomas was a reserve. While Sabally did not play due to injury, Thomas was still in action.
Once the All-Star festivities were over, it was back to business for the Mercury. Before the break, they were dealing with injuries, as Sabally was not the only one out. Kahleah Copper was out due to a hamstring injury, and Sami Whitcomb was filling in for her.
After the break, the Mercury's first game was against the Atlanta Dream, and both Copper and Sabally were back in action. Phoenix also had one of its rookies back, as Lexi Held returned.
The Dream beat the Mercury 90-79 in what was Brittney Griner's return to Phoenix. DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer, as she had 18 points. She also had two rebounds and an assist. Phoenix also had three other players who scored in double figures, as Sabally had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Whitcomb was in the starting lineup again, but this time she was filling in for Monique Akoa Makani. Akoa Makani was out due to a concussion. Whitcomb was used to moving into the starting lineup by that time, and she had 11 points, two assists, two steals and a rebound. Then, Copper had 10 points and a rebound in her return.
Mercury go on a road trip
After that game, the Mercury were on the road for their next few games. They faced the New York Liberty, and Brenna Stewart and her team beat them 89-76. The Mercury won the next game, as they beat the Washington Mystics 88-72.
The road trip continued, and Phoenix loss to the Indiana Fever. The Fever beat them 107-101, and right after that, Phoenix traveled to Atlanta. The Dream beat them once again, and Atlanta was on fire while Phoenix struggled.
Phoenix's road trip ended with a game against the Chicago Sky. They beat them in a blowout, then it was time to head back home. The Mercury did not have the prettiest road trip, but they still picked up wins. They also picked up their share of wins, and by the end of the season, they had a respectable record.
The Mercury had a 12-10 record in games after the All-Star festivities, and it helped prepare them for a deep playoff run. Phoenix had a good year, and once All-Star was over, the team locked in and finished the season strong.
