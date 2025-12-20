Looking at Mikiah Herbert Harrigan's Season With Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury were trying to get back into the playoffs in 2024, and they brought in their share of new players. The most notable name was Kahleah Copper, and they acquired her in a trade with the Chicago Sky.
Phoenix also added players like Natasha Cloud and Natasha Mack. Cloud played a role in the team's success that season, as she was one of the players who averaged 10 or more points. Copper was the team's leading scorer, as she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. Brittney Griner averaged 17.8 points, Diana Taurasi averaged 14.9 and Cloud averaged 11.5.
As far as Mack, she was one of the team's best shot blockers that season, and she continued to be a stellar defender this year. The Mercury also added Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and she played 31 games with Phoenix.
Herbert Harrigan started her career in 2020, and she was the sixth pick of that year's draft. She was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx, and she played 21 games with them. She averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in her rookie season.
Minnesota traded Herbert Harrigan the following year in a deal with the Seattle Storm. She played a game with the Storm, and a few years later, she joined the Mercury. She did not play in the WNBA in 2022 and 2023, but she was playing internationally.
Herbert Harrigan helps Mercury take down Wings
Herbert Harrigan played 31 games with the Mercury, and she started in three of them. She averaged 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds during that time. Herbert Harrigan's best game was in a matchup against the Dallas Wings.
The Mercury beat the Wings 100-84 in that game, and they had four players who scored at least 10 points. Copper was the leading scorer with 32 points. She also had five rebounds and four assists.
Brittney Griner had 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Cloud had 14 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal. Then, Herbert Harrigan had a career-high 12 points. She also had two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.
Phoenix made the playoffs after finishing the season with a record of 19-21. That was the second time Herbert Harrigan made the playoffs. She did not play many minutes during that time, and the Mercury were knocked out by the Lynx.
Herbert Harrigan has not played for a WNBA since then, but during her season with the Mercury, she had some solid performances.
