Mercury's 2019 Picks Have Big Performances
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted some great players over the years, and some of them have had big games in their time with the team. In some cases, their picks did not suit up for the team, but they had their best game elsewhere.
The Mercury had three draft picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft, and they drafted Jocelyn Willoughby, Te'a Cooper and Stella Johnson. All of them played with different teams, and they had some impressive games with those squads. For example, Cooper had 26 points against the Washington Mystics.
Phoenix had three picks in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and they all have different journeys. The Mercury started things off with the eighth pick, and they drafted Alanna Smith with it.
Smith played with the Mercury for three seasons, and in her first year, she averaged 1.9 rebounds. She also averaged 1.1 points. Her second year was her best at that time, as she averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Since her time with the Mercury, she has also played for the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. She currently plays for the Minnesota Lynx, and this year, she had her career high in points. She had a 26 points game against the Mystics.
Mercury's second-round pick goes off against the Lynx
Looking at the Mercury's second-round pick that year, they selected a fan favorite. They drafted Sophie Cunningham, and she spent years with the Mercury before joining the Fever.
Cunningham had her career high in the Mercury's 2022 season, as she had 36 points against the Lynx. She was one of two players who scored 30 or more for the Mercury in that game, as Skylar Diggins had 32.
The Mercury had one more pick that year, and they drafted Arica Carter. Carter played six games with Phoenix, and her high was two points. She saw limited minutes in her time, she was a player the Mercury signed to multiple seven-day contracts. After that, she played internationally, and she has experienced her share of success.
Phoenix had a successful draft, and their second-round pick ended up being the most successful. She was loved by Mercury fans, and now, Fever fans love her. The career highs of past Mercury rookies will continue to be examined, and some of the team's most legendary players will be mentioned.
