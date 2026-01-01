Looking At Phoenix's Season Series in 2024
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2024, which was a step in the right direction for them. They missed the playoffs in 2023 after they finished the season with a record of 9-31. That was the first time they missed the playoffs since 2012. Phoenix finished that season with a record of 7-27, and that led to the team getting the No. 1 pick. They used that pick to draft Brittney Griner.
Phoenix faced the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs, and the Lynx beat them 2-0. Then, the Lynx went on to beat the Connecticut Sun, and they faced the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury had a good year, and they won their share of season series. For example, they beat the Atlanta Dream 3-1, and they started that series with an 88-85 win. The Mercury also beat the Chicago Sky, as they swept them 3-0. Phoenix defeated the Dallas Wings as well, as they beat them 3-1.
One of the series they lost was against the Connecticut Sun, and it was a sweep. The Indiana Fever swept them as well, as the Fever won all three games. They lost to two tough Western Conference rivals, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 3-1 and the Lynx beat them 3-1.
Mercury fall to tough teams
Overall, the Mercury finished those series with a record of 4-6. They had some tough games during that time, and while they picked up victories in some of them, they did pick up losses.
Phoenix had a new trio, and they came together to get their team to the playoffs. The Mercury acquired Kahleah Copper before the start of the season, and they sent Brianna Turner, Michaela Onyenwere and a draft pick to Chicago. She fit in with Griner and Taurasi, and as talented as this group was, it is no surprise they made the postseason.
After that season, the Mercury found a new trio. They lost Griner and Taurasi, as the center signed with the Dream. As far as Taurasi, she announced her retirement. The Mercury added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both of them went on to have a successful season.
The 2024 season went well, and it was a sign that brighter days were on the way.
