Mercury Fall To A Conference Rival In 2021
The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in 2021, and they lost to the Chicago Sky. The Sky beat them 3-1 in that series, and in a way, Chicago got revenge.
The Mercury swept the Sky during the regular season, and Phoenix won some of its other season series in the process. One of the teams the Mercury beat was the Indiana Fever, and they beat them 3-0. Phoenix also lost some of its series, as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Mercury 2-1.
Las Vegas started the series with a win, as the Aces picked up an 85-79 win on the road. Brittney Griner was the star of the game, and she had 27 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.
Skylar Diggins was the second-leading scorer, and she had 16 points. She also had 11 assists, three rebounds and a steal. Shey Peddy played well off the bench, as she had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Mercury beat Aces in overtime
Phoenix picked up a win in the second game, as the Mercury beat the Aces 99-90 in overtime. It was a battle of the bigs kind of game, as Griner finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. On the other side, A'ja Wilson led her team with 25 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and a steal. Liz Cambage had 16 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a block.
Outside of Griner, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures. Diggins had 27 points, eight assists, a steal, a block and a rebound. Then, Sophie Cunningham had 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
These teams met one last time, and the Aces won in a close game. They beat the Mercury 84-83 in a game where Phoenix had six players who scored in double figures. Diggins was the leader with 17 points, and she also had seven assists and two rebounds.
Kia Nurse had 14 points, and she also had two rebounds. Cunningham had 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Then, Peddy, Kia Vaughn and Bria Hartley all had 10 points. The Mercury a shot at winning that game, but a putback from Jackie Young helped Las Vegas secure the win.
Las Vegas has been one of the league's top teams, and while Phoenix came close to winning the series, the Aces secured the win.
