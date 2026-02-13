Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix's Stars Shine Offensively, Get Them To Playoffs In 2020

The Phoenix Mercury were a playoff team during the historic 2020 season, and their stars helped them go on a nice run.

Davion Moore

Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham (15) drives and falls into Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) and guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the first half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham (15) drives and falls into Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) and guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the first half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's top teams in what was a challenging season. The 2020 season was unlike anything anyone has seen before, as both the NBA and WNBA played in isolation zones.

The WNBA shortened its season, and teams went to work. They had a home game and an away game against each other, and they fought for a playoff spot.

Diana Tauras
Sep 17, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas (12) drives to the basket around Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) during the first half at the FELD Entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

For example, the series between the Mercury and the Washington Mystics started with a road game. That outing was considered a home game for Washington and Phoenix came in and picked up a close win. The Mercury beat the Mystics 88-87 in a game where Diana Taurasi had 34 points.

After that victory, the Mercury had their home game against the Mystics, and they beat Washington 94-72. Phoenix won the series, and later on, the Mercury beat the Mystics in the playoffs.

Skylar Diggin
Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (right) guards against Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham (15) during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The 2020 season was unique, and through all of it, the Mercury managed to shine. Some of Phoenix's top players helped the team navigate that period, and they did it with their scoring.

Skylar Diggins was the team's best scorer, and she had 390 points. She had her season high in a game against the Connecticut Sun, and she had 33 points. The Mercury had an excellent performance in this game, as four more players scored in double figures. Three of them were starters, and the other one was a reserve.

Mercury guards cannot be stopped

Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she had 28 points. Kia Vaughn had 12 points and Brianna Turner and Shey Peddy both had 10. Peddy had her 10 points off the bench.

Diana Tauras
Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) has words for the referee after she was called for a technical foul during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Phoenix had some great scorers that year, and when it comes to total points, their veteran guard was second. Taurasi scored 356 points, and her best performance was the 34-point game against Washington.

After the star guards, Brittney Griner was the next-best scorer. The center had 212 points, and her season high was a 29-point game against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury lost that game, but Griner's performance stood out.

Bria Hartley was behind Griner, and she scored a total of 190 points. Then after her, the Mercury had five more players who scored at least 100 points that season. Those players were Turner, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Vaughn, Alanna Smith and Sophie Cunningham.

The Mercury were excellent on the offensive end that year, and their play led to yet another playoff appearance.

