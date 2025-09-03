Reflecting On Mercury's 2021 Draft Steal
The 2013 WNBA Draft changed the Phoenix Mercury franchise forever. They drafted a one-of-a-kind player who had a successful college career, and she went on to win a championship in her second year with the Mercury.
Brittney Griner made a huge impact in her time with the Mercury, and although she signed with the Atlanta Dream in the offseason, she is loved by those who saw her grow in Phoenix.
That year, the Mercury had two draft picks. The year before, they had three.
In the 2012 WNBA Draft, the Mercury had the sixth pick, the 24th pick and the 30th pick. With the sixth pick of that year's draft, Phoenix selected Samantha Prahalis. Prahalis played for Ohio State in college, and she had great years with them. Her best season was her final year, as she averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
Ohio State finished that season with a record of 25-7, and Prahalis won Big Ten Player of the Year. Her successful years with the Buckeyes, especially her last year, helped her get drafted right outside the top five.
Prahalis joins Nneka Ogwumike and others
Prahalis had a solid rookie season, as she averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. That season was remniscient of her Ohio State days, as she did a bit of everything. Prahalis was selected for that year's All-Rookie Team, and she joined players like Nneka Ogwumike and Tiffany Hayes.
In her second year, Prahalis appeared in eight games for the Mercury before being waived. She joined the New York Liberty shortly after, and she played three games. The following year, she joined the Los Angeles Sparks. Los Angeles was her last stop in the WNBA, but she spent some time overseas.
As far as their second round pick, the Mercury drafted C’eira Ricketts. Ricketts spent her college years with Arkansas, and while she was drafted by Phoenix, she did not suit up for them. Then, the Mercury drafted Christine Flores. Flores played for Missouri, and like Ricketts she did not suit up for Phoenix.
Drafting is a difficult process, and at times, some picks work out better than others. Regardless, it is a high honor to hear one's name called, especially when it is for a franchise like the Mercury.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury draft years such as this one when you click right here!