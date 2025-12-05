Looking At Temeka Johnson's Last Season In Phoenix
Temeka Johnson had a successful WNBA career, and when it came to winning a championship, she accomplished that with the Phoenix Mercury.
Johnson started her career with the Washington Mystics, as they drafted her with the sixth pick of the 2005 WNBA Draft. She had a solid season with them, and she averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Her performance throughout the season led to her winning Rookie of the Year, and after that, she continued to play well.
While she spent her rookie year with the Mystics, she was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. She played with them for three seasons, and before the 2009 season, they traded her to the Mercury for a first-round pick.
Johnson joined the team at the right time, as the Mercury won another championship. They beat the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Sparks and the Indiana Fever to win it all. Johnson played a role in the team's victory, as she averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds that year.
The Mercury guard played two more seasons with them, and after that, Phoenix traded her to the Tulsa Shock.
In her last season with the Mercury, she averaged 6.4 points, 4.4 assists and two rebounds. In her first game of that season, she finished with four points, four rebounds and three assists. The Mercury faced the Seattle Storm, and the Storm beat them 78-71.
Diana Taurasi was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she finished the game with 31 points. She also had a rebound and an assist. Penny Taylor was the second-leading scorer, as she had 13 points, five assists and rebound. Candice Dupree had 12 points, nine rebounds and an assist.
Mercury prepare for playoffs
Phoenix had a solid year, as the team finished 19-15. The Mercury made the playoffs that year, and before that, they had one more regular-season game. They faced the Minnesota Lynx, and Minnesota came out victorious. The Lynx beat the Mercury 96-90, and Johnson had eight points, three assists and two rebounds.
The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 19 points, Marie Ferdinand-Harris had 15, DeWanna Bonner had 14 and Dupree had 10.
Johnson and the Mercury headed to the playoffs, and after beating the Storm, they lost to the Lynx. It was a solid year for Johnson and her team, and after that, she went on to have the best season of the career.
Please follow us on X to read more about Temeka Johnson and how she played in her time with the Mercury when you click right here!