Why Kahleah Copper And Others Are Key Against The Sparks
The Phoenix Mercury's regular season is near its end, as they have two more games before the playoffs. They will host the Los Angeles Sparks, and after that, they will be on the road against the Dallas Wings.
Phoenix has a shot at getting another sweep, as they have won three games against Los Angeles. They started off with a close 89-86 win over the Sparks, beat them 85-80 in the second, and more recently, they beat them 92-84. It may be time to get out the brooms, but in order for that to happen, the Mercury will need strong performances from some of their top players. Alyssa Thomas is the first that comes to mind.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas won Western Conference Player of the Week recently, and it was due to her performances in Phoenix's games against the Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. The Mercury were undefeated in those games, and Thomas averaged a triple-double.
The Mercury star almost had another triple-double against her old team, as she had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds against the Connecticut Sun. Despite her performance, the Sun won that game 87-84. Thomas has been consistent all season, and in her team's last two games, she will likely have another strong game.
2.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner is the Mercury's best bench player. She had a solid game against her former team, as she had nine points, six rebounds and two assists against the Sun. Bonner has had big games off the bench since returning to the Mercury, and if she gets going against the Sparks, there is a strong chance that Phoenix picks up another win.
Bonner is a skilled player with plenty of experience. If this game happens to be close like the previous games of this series, Bonner is someone they can rely on in crunch time.
3.) Kahleah Copper
The Mercury may have lost to the Sun, but Kahleah Copper was one of the bright spots of that game. She led the team in scoring with 18 points, and as of late, she has been one of their most consistent scorers.
Copper is another player who, if the game gets close, is someone the Mercury can rely on in those final moments. So, she is someone to keep an eye on as Phoenix goes for the sweep.
The Mercury are gearing up for the playoffs, and even if these players minutes decrease a bit in these last two, they will still make an impact.
