How The Mercury Have Battled The Sparks Over The Years
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the WNBA's most historic teams, and this year, they want to add to their legacy. They want to win their fourth championship, which would put them with the Houston Comets, the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx. For now, Phoenix has three championships, which puts them alongside the Detroit Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Phoenix is facing Minnesota in the playoffs at this moment, and both these legendary franchise's want to add another title. As a result, both teams are playing hard and leaving it all on the floor in this series.
With all that Phoenix has accomplished over the years, it is safe to say they have been through their share of battles. Some have gone in their favor, while others went in their opponent's favor. Regardless of the outcome, the Mercury put up a fight.
After looking at how the Mercury have played against teams like the Chicago Sky and the now defunct Sacramento Monarchs, it is time to look at their performance against a Western Conference foe that also played in the 1997 season. In other words, it is time to examine the Mercury's history with the Sparks.
Mercury and Sparks are a part of history
Both the Mercury and the Sparks were involved in the WNBA's first season, and both of them have had great success. Phoenix started their journey with a 16-12 season. Los Angeles finished that season with a record of 14-14.
The Mercury reached the playoffs that year, while the Sparks ended up missing it. However, the playoffs were much different that season, and they have evolved over the years. The Sparks started off with players like Lisa Leslie, Penny Toler, Tamecka Dixon, Zheng Haixia and others. Phoenix started off with players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms, Bridget Pettis, Nancy Lieberman and others.
Phoenix met Los Angeles for the first time in mid July of that season, and they beat them 57-56. Timms was the star of that game, as she had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
The Mercury met the Sparks a few days later, and Los Angeles beat them 86-83 in overtime. Gillom had 17 points and nine rebounds in that game. These teams met two more times, and the Sparks won the third meeting, while the Mercury won the last one.
Years have passed since then, and the Mercury have played 107 games against the Sparks. Los Angeles has the lead over Phoenix, as they have a record of 61-46 against the Mercury.
Phoenix has some work to do if they want to catch up, but with slowly, they can add more wins to their record.
