Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Copper Had A Big Night Against The Sparks

Kahleah Copper has been with the Phoenix Mercury for two seasons, and in her first year, she had an impressive game against a Western Conference rival.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper speaks to the media after the team's practice at Mountain America Performance Center before their WNBA Finals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 1, 2025, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper speaks to the media after the team's practice at Mountain America Performance Center before their WNBA Finals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 1, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2024 season, as they acquired her in a trade with the Chicago Sky.

In her first season with the team, she averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. So far, that is her career high in points per game. It was a good year for her and the Mercury, and they reached the playoffs after a frustrating 2023 season. However, they were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Her successful season in 2024 helped pave the way for a strong 2025 season. She experienced injuries during the season, but when she returned, she was one of the Mercury's reliable scorers.

When it comes to the 2024 season, Copper did something she did not do this year. She had a double-double, and she did it against the the Los Angeles Sparks.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Copper helps Phoenix take down Los Angeles

On July 7, 2024, Copper had 25 points and 10 rebounds. She also had five assists. The Mercury ended up winning that game, as they beat the Sparks 84-78. Copper was the team's second-leading scorer in that game, as Natasha Cloud led the way with 31 points. She also had nine rebounds and five assists.

Cloud and Copper were the only Mercury players who scored in double figures that night, but their big performances but Phoenix over the top.

Kahleah Coppe
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) warms up in a Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) jersey on Sept. 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Copper is an exceptional scorer, and she can make an impact in other areas. She has had double-doubles in the past, but so far, her game against the Sparks is the only one she has had with the Mercury. However, that can change over time.

The 2024 season was a big year for Copper. It was not only her first season with a new team since she joined Chicago back in 2017, she was the third piece to Phoenix's trio. She played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, and this year, the trio evolved to Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.

On top of that, her first year with the Mercury is when she had a career-high 38 points. It was a successful season for Copper and Phoenix, and she played a role in the team's success this season.

Phoenix had a deep playoff run, and Copper helped make that happen. Come next season, she and the Mercury can accomplish bigger and better things.

Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper and her time with the Mercury when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.