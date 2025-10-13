How Mercury's Copper Had A Big Night Against The Sparks
Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2024 season, as they acquired her in a trade with the Chicago Sky.
In her first season with the team, she averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. So far, that is her career high in points per game. It was a good year for her and the Mercury, and they reached the playoffs after a frustrating 2023 season. However, they were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx.
Her successful season in 2024 helped pave the way for a strong 2025 season. She experienced injuries during the season, but when she returned, she was one of the Mercury's reliable scorers.
When it comes to the 2024 season, Copper did something she did not do this year. She had a double-double, and she did it against the the Los Angeles Sparks.
Copper helps Phoenix take down Los Angeles
On July 7, 2024, Copper had 25 points and 10 rebounds. She also had five assists. The Mercury ended up winning that game, as they beat the Sparks 84-78. Copper was the team's second-leading scorer in that game, as Natasha Cloud led the way with 31 points. She also had nine rebounds and five assists.
Cloud and Copper were the only Mercury players who scored in double figures that night, but their big performances but Phoenix over the top.
Copper is an exceptional scorer, and she can make an impact in other areas. She has had double-doubles in the past, but so far, her game against the Sparks is the only one she has had with the Mercury. However, that can change over time.
The 2024 season was a big year for Copper. It was not only her first season with a new team since she joined Chicago back in 2017, she was the third piece to Phoenix's trio. She played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, and this year, the trio evolved to Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
On top of that, her first year with the Mercury is when she had a career-high 38 points. It was a successful season for Copper and Phoenix, and she played a role in the team's success this season.
Phoenix had a deep playoff run, and Copper helped make that happen. Come next season, she and the Mercury can accomplish bigger and better things.
