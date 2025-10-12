Mercury Make Impact In Several Areas During Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury had a great season, and it came to an end as they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. The Aces swept the Mercury, and they sealed the deal with their 97-86 win in Game 4.
Phoenix had a strong, deep playoff run, as they beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx to reach the Finals for the first time since 2021. That was the year when they faced the Chicago Sky, and Chicago won their first championship.
This year's Mercury team looked much different from that year. In fact, this season's team looked different from last year's as well. They were a bunch of new faces, and they came together, worked hard and it led to another Finals appearance.
The Mercury had a great playoff run, and in that time, they found themselves in the top five of multiple categories.
Mercury put up points in playoff run
At the end of their playoff run, the Mercury were third in points. They averaged 81.8 points during this time, and two Western Conference rivals were the only ones ahead of them. Las Vegas averaged 88.6 points and Minnesota averaged 83.0.
Phoenix was one of the top shooting teams, as they had a field goal percentage of 42.5. They were fourth in that area, as the Aces, the Lynx and the Seattle Storm shot better than them.
The Mercury were right outside the top five when it came to 3-point shooting, as they shot 30.9 percent. There were teams that shot significantly better than them, as the Storm were first due to shooting 42.9 percent. Phoenix was third in free-throw percentage, as they shot 80.8 percent. In that area, the only teams that were better were the Golden State Valkyries and the Lynx.
Phoenix was third in offensive rebounds, second in defensive rebounds and second in rebounds altogether. They averaged 37.2 rebounds, and the Liberty were the only team ahead of them.
Lastly, the Mercury were third in assists and fourth in steals. They averaged 19.7 assists and they averaged 7.1 steals.
The Mercury were great in the regular season, and that carried over into the playoffs. Their strengths helped them reach the Finals, and unfortunately, they came up short. Regardless, it was a good run, and it sets them up for another successful season.
