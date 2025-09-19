Mercury Hold Their Own In Road Games
The Phoenix Mercury are a strong home team. They were 15-7 in games on their home floor during the regular season, and despite losing their last home game, they were not at their full strength. Some of their top players played limited minutes, and the Los Angeles Sparks came away with the 88-83 win.
Phoenix was also a solid team on the road, but their record in away games was different from their home record. The Mercury were 12-10 on the road, which by no means is bad. However, it proves how dangerous the Mercury can be when they are on their home floor.
When it comes to being away from their home court, they are still a good team. However, they encountered a few challenges.
Their first loss on the road was in a game against the Seattle Storm. The Storm beat them 77-70 after Phoenix's blowout win over them in their first meeting. Alyssa Thomas had a great performance, as she finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Satou Sabally was right behind Thomas, as she had 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Monique Akoa Makani was another player who scored in double figures, and she finished with 14 points. She also had two rebounds and two assists. The Mercury lost on the road right away, but they bounced back with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks
The Mercury beat the Sparks 85-80, and it was a balanced game from them. Phoenix had five players who scored in double digits, and their leading scorer was Sabally. She had 24 points, and she also had nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. Then the team's rookies came to play, as Kitija Laksa and Kathryn Westbeld both had 15 points, and Akoa Makani had 10.
After those two games, Phoenix would go back and forth when it came to winning on the road. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx after beating the Sparks, but they won four road games in a row before losing to the Dallas Wings.
On the road again
Phoenix had a hard time beating Minnesota on the road, and after the Lynx beat them 79-66, they lost to the New York Liberty in their next road game. That was the start of a road trip, and the Mercury went 2-3 in that period.
In the Mercury's last three games, two of them were on the road. They lost to the Connecticut Sun and the Wings. Phoenix did well on the road, and even when they encountered hiccups, they recovered from them. Their win in Game 2 was proof of that.
