The Last Five: Monique Akoa Makani Remains Consistent
The Phoenix Mercury picked up a great win in their last game. They beat the Connecticut Sun 82-66 in a game where Alyssa Thomas had another triple-double, as she finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
Phoenix has had their share of ups and downs as of late, but one of their consistent players is a member of their starting backcourt.
Monique Akoa Makani is one of the Mercury's rookies. She started her career in France, but she signed a training camp contract with Phoenix before the season. Since then, she has made a name for herself.
Akoa Makani had some solid games for the Mercury in their recent stretch. Her best game was against the Washington Mystics, as she finished with 13 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Mercury needed that win after losing to the Atlanta Dream at home and the New York Liberty on the road. Akoa Makani played a role in the win over Washington, and it prevented them from losing their third game in a row.
In the last five games, Akoa Makani averaged 7.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds. During this time, she has had games where she did a bit of everything. In their win over the Chicago Sky, she had eight points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Mercury rookie has had games like this throughout the season, and her best game was a game against the Sun earlier in the season. She had 21 points, six assists and a rebound.
Akoa Makani is averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 assists and two rebounds. So, her last five games are up to par with how she has played all year. The Mercury are home for their next few games, and this is a great chance for Akoa Makani to contribute. She has been consistent all year, and outside of missing time due to a concussion, she has been one of the team's most durable players.
Phoenix's rookie is doing well, even if her stats do not jump out in the way someone like Kahleah Copper's stats stand out. However, Akoa Makani is making an impact. She is one of the Mercury's starters, and come playoff time, she may be one of Phoenix's key players. The stars will shine, but it will take performances from Akoa Makani and others to put them over the top. So, she is someone to keep an eye on.
