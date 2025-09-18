Mercury Star Forward Helps Them Tie The Series
The Phoenix Mercury's playoff journey lives on. Phoenix defeated the New York Liberty, and they did so convincingly. They beat them 86-60 on the road, and now, they are headed back home in hopes of ending the series and advancing.
Phoenix looked a bit better in this game, and this time around, there were multiple players worthy of being named the "standout star" of this win. However, it will go to one of their forwards.
Satou Sabally stood out in this game, as she finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. After a rough shooting night in Game 1, Sabally bounced back and shot around 45 percent.
Mercury tied the series
This was an important game for Sabally and the Mercury, as it was a win-or-go-home situation. They were on the verge of being swept, which is what happened to them last season. The Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0, and the Mercury were knocked out of the playoffs right away.
Phoenix needed Sabally in this game, and she delivered. She is one of their best scorers, and when she has an off game, the Mercury suffer. However, she got back on track, and the Mercury live to fight another day.
Besides Sabally, Phoenix had five players who scored in double digits. Alyssa Thomas also had 15 points, and she had seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. Kahleah Copper had 14 points, two rebounds and a block.
DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. Mercury rookie Kathryn Westbeld had a good night as well, as she had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. A championship-bound team needs depth, and Bonner and Westbeld contributed off the bench and helped their team secure the win.
Phoenix now has their first playoff win since 2021. The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals that year, and they won Game 2 before losing the next two games. The Chicago Sky won the championship that year, aas they won the series 3-1. The year after that, Phoenix was swept by the Las Vegas Aces.
With a win under their belt, the Mercury may be ready to start their deep playoff run. If that does happen, Sabally will be one of the keys to their success. She did well in this game, and in Game 3, she may show out in front of the "X-Factor."
