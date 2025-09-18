Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Star Forward Helps Them Tie The Series

The Phoenix Mercury have their first playoff win, and one of their forwards helped them get the victory.

Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrate after the New York Liberty call a timeout during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrate after the New York Liberty call a timeout during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury's playoff journey lives on. Phoenix defeated the New York Liberty, and they did so convincingly. They beat them 86-60 on the road, and now, they are headed back home in hopes of ending the series and advancing.

Phoenix looked a bit better in this game, and this time around, there were multiple players worthy of being named the "standout star" of this win. However, it will go to one of their forwards.

Satou Sabally stood out in this game, as she finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. After a rough shooting night in Game 1, Sabally bounced back and shot around 45 percent.

Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonne
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) talks with forward Satou Sabally (0) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mercury tied the series

This was an important game for Sabally and the Mercury, as it was a win-or-go-home situation. They were on the verge of being swept, which is what happened to them last season. The Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0, and the Mercury were knocked out of the playoffs right away.

Phoenix needed Sabally in this game, and she delivered. She is one of their best scorers, and when she has an off game, the Mercury suffer. However, she got back on track, and the Mercury live to fight another day.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to the basket against the New York Liberty in the first half of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides Sabally, Phoenix had five players who scored in double digits. Alyssa Thomas also had 15 points, and she had seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. Kahleah Copper had 14 points, two rebounds and a block.

DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. Mercury rookie Kathryn Westbeld had a good night as well, as she had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. A championship-bound team needs depth, and Bonner and Westbeld contributed off the bench and helped their team secure the win.

Satou Saball
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives past New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Phoenix now has their first playoff win since 2021. The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals that year, and they won Game 2 before losing the next two games. The Chicago Sky won the championship that year, aas they won the series 3-1. The year after that, Phoenix was swept by the Las Vegas Aces.

With a win under their belt, the Mercury may be ready to start their deep playoff run. If that does happen, Sabally will be one of the keys to their success. She did well in this game, and in Game 3, she may show out in front of the "X-Factor."

Published |Modified
