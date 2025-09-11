How The Mercury Won Season Series Against Sparks
The Phoenix Mercury have won another season series, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 3-1. The Sparks avoided the sweep after beating the Mercury 88-83. This was a good win for Los Angeles, but still, they were eliminated from playoff contention. Regardless, the Sparks showed they are a talented team that can put up a fight against some of the league's top teams.
As far as the series between these two teams, it started off with the Mercury getting a close win over the Sparks. They beat them 89-86. Phoenix's new stars Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas had big games, as Sabally had 25 points and Thomas had 19. Sabally also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
One of the Mercury's rookies had a nice performance, as Monique Akoa Makani had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. The Sparks put up a fight, but the performances of some of the Mercury's starters were too much for them.
The Mercury picked up another win, as they beat the Sparks 85-80 in a Commissioner's Cup game. Thomas did not play in the game, but a balanced effort put them over the top. Sabally led with 24 points and nine rebounds, and the rookies folowed her lead. Kathryn Westbeld and Kitija Laksa had 15 points each. Sami Whitcomb, a veteran, had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Then, Akoa Makani had 10 points and six assists.
The second meeting between these teams was in Los Angeles, and the third one was as well. The Mercury picked up another win, as they beat them 92-84. Thomas had a triple-double in that game, then with contributions from players like Kahleah Copper, Whitcomb and DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix added to their win total.
Sabally was the leading scorer with 19 points, Copper had 18, Whitcomb had 17 and Bonner had 14.
Then, in the final game of the series, Sabally had 24 points, Whitcomb had 11 and Thomas had another triple-double. With the way the Sparks have competed in this series, it was only a matter of time before they picked up a win. They avoided the sweep, which is something a few teams could not do against the Mercury. Unfortunately, the Sparks season has come to an end, but they are ending it on a decent note.
On to the next one
With one final game, the Mercury can win another season series, and even if players rest or play limited minutes, Phoenix can get a win.
