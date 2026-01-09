Mercury's Mack Comes To Phoenix, Shines On Defensive End
Natasha Mack joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2024, and she signed a training camp contract. She started her career with the Chicago Sky back in 2021, and she played three games with them. The Sky drafted her in the second round of that year's draft, and she averaged two points and 1.3 rebounds during that time.
Mack also had a brief stint with the Minnesota Lynx, and a few years later, she made her way to Phoenix. In her first season with the team, she averaged five rebounds. She also averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists.
The center played 40 games, and she started in 11. Mack is known for her defense, and when it came to blocks, she had a total of 47 in 2024. She passed that amount in the 2025 season, as she had 52.
Mack impacts the defensive end in first season with the Mercury
When it comes to steals, Mack had a total of 27. She was even better in 2025, as she had 30. She had her season high in steals in a game against the Washington Mystics, as she had four. That is also her career high.
Mack came off the bench in that game, and outside of her four steals, she had four points, two assists, two rebounds and a block.
The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Mystics 96-87. Brittney Griner led the way, as she had 23 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block. She was one of five players who scored in double figures, as Kahleah Copper had 22 points, Diana Taurasi had 18, Natasha Cloud had 12 and Sophie Cunningham had 11.
Mack's season high in blocks happened in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had four blocks, and she helped the Mercury pick up an 85-81 victory. The shot-blocking center also had nine points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures, as Griner and Cunningham both had 14 points, Cloud and Taurasi both had 13 and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 10.
Initially, Mack's four blocks was her career high, but she passed that amount in 2025. She had five blocks against the Sky, and she also had a big game rebounding-wise. She had 12 rebounds, and then she had 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
