Revisiting Phoenix's Last Five Regular Season Games
The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 2025 season, as they finished with a record of 27-17. They were fourth in the league, and they were third in the Western Conference.
Phoenix went on an excellent run during the playoffs, and the Mercury's journey started with a series against the New York Liberty. They beat them 2-1, and after that, Phoenix defeated the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx were one of the favorites to win it all this season, and after losing the first game, the Mercury won the last three.
Once the Mercury beat the Lynx, they faced the Las Vegas Aces. That series did not go in their favor, but they put up a fight.
Before that, the Mercury were getting ready for the playoffs, and they ended the regular season on a decent note. In their last five games, the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever, the Washington Mystics, the Connecticut Sun, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings.
Mercury get hot, go on a winning streak
When the Mercury faced the Fever, Phoenix was on a winning streak. The streak started with a win over the Golden State Valkyries, and it continued with wins over the Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the Liberty.
The win over the Fever was their fifth win in a row, and they beat them 85-79. Phoenix's win was a balanced effort, and Alyssa Thomas was the leading scorer. She had 23 points, and she also had nine rebounds and nine assists. She was very close to getting a triple-double, but she was an assist and a rebound shy.
DeWanna Bonner had a strong game, as she had 19 points, four rebounds and an assist off the bench. Satou Sabally had 13 points in that game, and Kahleah Copper had 11. Then, Sami Whitcomb had 10 points.
The Mercury were home for that game, and they were on the road for the next one. They faced the Mystics, and they beat them 75-69. Copper had 18 points against her former team, and she helped the Mercury get their sixth win in a row.
After that win, Phoenix went on a losing streak. The team was on the road against the Sun, and Connecticut came out victorious. Then, Phoenix returned home for a game against Los Angeles before heading to Dallas. The Mercury lost both of those games.
Phoenix was getting ready for the playoffs, and in the end, the Mercury went on a memorable run.
