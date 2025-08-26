Where Did The Mercury Land On The WNBA's Power Rankings?
The Phoenix Mercury had a busy week, as they are battling some of the league's top teams before the end of the regular season. They defeated the Golden State Valkyries twice, and they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in between those games.
In their last game, the Mercury beat the Valkyries 81-72. Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 18 points. Phoenix had back-to-back games at the end of last week, and they finished on a high note.
The Mercury are currently fourth in league standings with a record of 22-14. With the way teams have played as of late, Phoenix is fighting to hold on to that spot.
On Monday, another edition of the WNBA Power Rankings was released, and after being fifth in the last one, Phoenix moved up to the fourth spot.
Phoenix moves up
Phoenix took the New York Liberty's spot, as they dropped to fifth after being 2-5 in their last seven games. The Liberty have had a strong year, but playing without Breanna Stewart impacted them. However, she is back in action as she had 19 points against the Indiana Fever.
New York will look to climb the rankings, but Phoenix will hold them off.
As far as Phoenix, they have picked up some nice wins lately, despite losing to the Aces multiple times. The Aces ended up winning that season series 3-1 after their 21-point win over the Mercury. With the exception of the loss, the Mercury have played well as of late, and they are showing that ehy are a contender that can give teams trouble.
The Atlanta Dream are ahead of Phoenix, as they have the No. 3 spot in the rankings. Atlanta gave Phoenix trouble this season, and they swept the season series. They are playing well against other teams, and although they dropped a spot in the rankings, they are a team to keep an eye.
Las Vegas dethroned them in the rankings, and it is due to their ongoing streak. The Aces have now won 11 games in a row, after beating the Chicago Sky 79-74. They are on a roll, and it is not surprising that they rose in the rankings.Then, the Minnesota Lynx are still first, as they have been the league's top team all year.
Phoenix is doing a great job of winning, and they are doing what they can to remain one of the league's top teams.
