Weekly Wrap-Up: Mercury Start Slow, Get Back On Track
The All-Star break flew by, and the Phoenix Mercury were back in action. They started the week off with a loss, as the Atlanta Dream defeated them 90-79.
This was a special game for Phoenix, as Brittney Griner was in the building for the first time as a member of the Dream. The former Mercury center was honored, and her former teammate Diana Taurasi was in attendance. Griner had a nice game against her old team, and she had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Phoenix had some players back in this game, as Kahleah Copper, Lexi Held and Satou Sabally all returned to action. The three of them battled various injuries, and have missed multiple games for Phoenix.
The Mercury were in action again on Friday, when they faced the New York Liberty. The Liberty were on a win streak at this time. They lost to the Los Angeles Sparks 101-99 in a game that had a shocking finish after their matchup with the Mercury.
New York beat Phoenix 89-76. The Liberty went on a run in the third quarter and took over the lead. Their guard, Sabrina Ionescu, finished with 29 points.
Phoenix did not have a great shooting night, but Alyssa Thomas had 20 points. Copper had 14 points and was the only other Mercury player to score in double figures. New York has been one of the top teams in the league, and with their win over Phoenix helps them hold on to the second-best record in the league.
After the loss to New York, the Mercury faced the Washington Mystics. The Mercury came into this game hoping to snap their losing streak. Luckily, they did just that.
The Mercury defeated the Mystics 88-72. Alyssa Thomas was their leading scorer with 27 points. She almost had another triple-double as she had 11 rebounds and eight assists. It was an excellent showing, and the Mercury have snapped their recent losing streak. This was a game the Mercury needed to get back on track, and now, they can get back to dominance.
What is next for Phoenix?
The Mercury will continue their road trip, as they face the Indiana Fever. Then, they are on the road for two more games. They will face the Dream and the Chicago Sky during that time.
There are still games to be played, and the Mercury are getting closer to potentially winning a championship.
