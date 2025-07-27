Throwback: Mercury Inch Closer To Championship
The Phoenix Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and it paved the way for their next two rings. They beat the Detroit Shock 3-2 in a competitive series.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 23-11. They faced the Seattle Storm in the first round of the playoffs, as they beat them 2-0. Phoenix started things off with a blowout road win, then they ended the series on their home floor.
Phoenix was closer to winning a championship, but they still had unfinished business. They had to face the San Antonio Stars in the Western Conference Finals.
When it came to this series, Phoenix beat San Antonio 2-0. The series started with a close game, as the Mercury beat the Stars 102-100. It was a big win, as they managed to get another road win.
Phoenix's starters had a phenomenal showing, as each of them had 10 or more points. Cappie Pondexter was their leading scorer, as she had 26 points. She also had seven rebounds and six assists. Diana Taurasi finished that game with 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Penny Taylor had a double-double, as she had 18 points and 14 rebounds. She had five assists, two blocks and a steal as well. Tangela Smithhad 17 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Then, Kelly Miller had 10 points and five assists.
The Mercury were home for Game 2, and they closed out the series. They beat San Antonio 98-92.
Pondexter had a big game, and finished with 33 points. She did a bit of everything, as she had 10 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block. Taylor had 23 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals. Taurasi and Miller also had good games, as they had 18 points and 15 points respectively.
Phoenix beats San Antonio, makes history in the WNBA Finals
Phoenix wasted little time in their first two series, and their wins punched their ticket to the WNBA Finals. The Shock started off the series with a win, but the Mercury responded with a win in Game 2. Detroit took Game 3, then Phoenix forced a Game 5 after beating the Shock 77-76 in Game 4.
The Mercury won their first championship, but as time went on, they won two more. This was the start of something special, and their first two series of the 2007 playoffs set the tone.
