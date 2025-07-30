Who Had The First Triple-Double For Phoenix Mercury?
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas had a big game a few weeks back. She tallied her first triple-double of the season, which is also the 16th of her career.
In a win over the Dallas Wings, Thomas finished the game with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. She was the third player to tally a triple-double this season, and a former Mercury player became the fourth.
A triple-double is special, and it is something not every player accomplishes in their career. Yet, Thomas has done it time and time again. With the way she is playing, she will have another one before the end of the season.
With her recent triple-double in mind, a question came to mind. Who was the first player to have a triple-double for the Mercury? The answer goes back to the 2023 season.
The first player to tally a triple-double for Phoenix was Sug Sutton. Sutton played for the Mercury from 2023 to 2024. Before that, she spent time with the Washington Mystics.
Sutton played in 40 games for Phoenix in 2023, and she started in 12. She signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, and she ended up making the final roster. She averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
During the season, Sutton had a big game against the Las Vegas Aces. She finished with 18 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in Phoenix's loss to Las Vegas. She made history as she became the first player to have a triple-double in Mercury history.
The 2023 season was a challenging year for the Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 9-31. Sutton's game was one of the highlights of that season.
Sutton returned to the Mercury in 2024 when they brought her back on a training camp contract. She played 22 games with them, but she was traded to the Washington Mystics. She is still with the Mystics, and this season, and she averages 7.5 points, 3.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds and a steal.
Will there be another triple-double soon?
Sutton made history in her time with the Mercury. She did something that not even some of Phoenix's top players have done, and now Thomas has added to that legacy. There is a chance that their will be another triple-double before the end of the season, and if it does happen, it could come from Thomas.
