Where Did Phoenix Land In The Week 9 Power Rankings?
The second half of the WNBA season is off to a good start. There are teams playing well, and while some teams started off slow, they are picking up the pace.
The Week 9 Power Rankings were released earlier, and there are few changes.
One of things that remained the same was the Minnesota Lynx being No. 1.
Minnesota is in first place, and has been there from the beginning. They have a record of 22-5 after the Atlanta Dream beat them 90-86. This was Minnesota's first loss at home this season.
The Lynx continue to dominate, and there look like a team that can win it all.
As far as the second spot in the rankings, there was a change. The New York Liberty are second, as they jumped up a spot. The Liberty won five games in a row before losing to the Los Angeles Sparks. Their center Jonquel Jones is back in action, and the Liberty are 10-2 with her in the lineup.
New York has a big game ahead of them, as they face the Lynx on Wednesday.
Coming in at No. 3 is the Atlanta Dream. The Dream picked up some nice wins recently, as they beat the Phoenix Mercury and the Lynx. Their game against the Mercury was Brittney Griner's first time in Phoenix since she changed teams in the offseason.
The Dream are now 15-10, and they took down two contenders. With their wins in mind, it is no surprise they jumped from No. 6 to No. 3.
The Mercury are fourth in the rankings. They were second in the last few, but after recent losses, they dropped. They lost to the Dream and the Liberty since coming back from All-Star break, but they picked up a win over the Washington Mystics.
Losses to potential contenders impacted their place on this list, and they have to fight their way back to the top.
Will the Mercury reclaim their spot?
Despite their dip in the rankings, Phoenix is still one of the league's top teams. They will continue their road trip as they face the Indiana Fever, the Dream and the Chicago Sky before returning home. If the Mercury pick up at least two wins, they could work their way back to the No. 2 spot.
