Ex-Mercury Player Gets Triple-Double, Joins History
The 2025 WNBA season has been exciting. There have been several noteworthy games, and in this time, there have been a few triple-doubles.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark tallied the first triple-double of the season, as she finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists her team's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky. This happened in Indiana's first game of the season.
Sky forward Angel Reese had the next triple-double, as she had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. The Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 78-66 in that game. Reese tallied hers almost a month after Clark.
The next player to get a triple-double was Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas. Thomas had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in the Mercury's 102-72 win over the Dallas Wings. The Mercury star had several games where she came close to a triple-double before that, but she tallied her first of the season and the 16th of her career against Dallas.
Clark, Reese and Thomas have some company now, as Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins tallied a triple-double in their win over the Sun.
Diggins had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Before joining the Storm, Diggins was a member of the Mercury. She played with them from 2020 to 2023.
Diggins was the third pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, which was the year Phoenix drafted Brittney Griner with the first pick.
After spending her early years with the Tulsa Shock and Dallas Wings, Diggins joined the Mercury through a sign-and-trade deal. In her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds. Her best year with Phoenix was in 2022, when she averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.6 steals.
In 2023, Diggins missed the season due to maternity leave. Then, she signed a deal with the Storm and has played for them ever since.
The Storm guard made history during the All-Star Game, as she became the first player in history to tally a triple-double in the event. She had 11 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.
Who will be next?
With Diggins having the first triple-double of her career (in the regular season), she is the fourth player to have one this season. However, she may not be the last. Thomas continues to get close to another one, and before the season is over, she could get at least one more. Or, another may get in the mix and have one as well. There are still plenty of games to be played, and before the season comes to an end, there is a good chance fans will see another triple-double.
