How Many 3-Pointers Does DeWanna Bonner Have This Season?
The Phoenix Mercury are in a good place, and they brought in a familiar face. They added DeWanna Bonner before the All-Star break, and she has been a valuable contributor.
Bonner is no stranger to the Mercury, as she started her career with them. She won a championship in her first year, and she took home Sixth Woman of the Year. Bonner is coming off the bench for the Mercury once again, which gives them a boost on the offensive end.
Bonner can score, and in past years, she has knocked down her share of 3-pointers. She is not a 3-point threat in the same way some of the other Mercury players are, but as a scorer, she can knock them down if needed.
In her first season, Bonner shot 15.4 percent from deep. She made two 3-pointers, but she also did not take many. She shot a total of 13. The following year, her percentage increased. She shot 35.8 percent from 3-point range, and she made 19.
Fast forward, Bonner has had decent years from deep, and some have been better than others. Her second season was the best, but this year could potentially surpass that.
In her time with the Indiana Fever, she made nine 3-pointers. In that stint, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals. Her time with the Fever came to an end after nine games, and she spent time as a free agent after they waived her.
After briefly spending time as a free agent, Bonner agreed to a deal with Phoenix. Since then, she has played in six games and started in one. In her first game, she finished with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. She did not make a 3-pointer in this game, but attempted two.
Bonner had a great performance in her second game, as she had a double-double. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds. She also made three 3-pointers.
In this stint with the Mercury, Bonner has made eight 3-pointers. This means she has a total of 17 this season. She is shooting 37 percent with the Mercury and shot 38.1 percent with the Fever.
Bonner brings boost of the bench
The Mercury have a strong bench, and the addition of Bonner helps them even more. She will give them offense, and if she is knocking down 3-pointers, the Mercury are in an even better place.
