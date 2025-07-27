What Was Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi's Career High?
Diana Taurasi is one of the most well-known players in WNBA history. She has several accolades, and she did it all in 20 years. She was the first pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she retired in 2024.
Taurasi had big games, and in 2006, she was on a tear. That year, Taurasi averaged 25.3 points. She also averaged 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She led the league in scoring that year, and it was her first year doing so. She went on to do it four more times.
The 2006 season was a big year for her, and she had her career high in that time. Taurasi had a big game against the Houston Comets, as she erupted for 47 points against them.
Phoenix Beats Houston in a thriller
The Mercury and the Comets put on a show on August 10, 2006. Both teams were close to .500, and they wanted to come out on top of this game. This game was one to remember, as it went into triple overtime. The Mercury won 111-110.
Taurasi led the way with her 47 points. She nearly had a triple-double, as she had nine assists and six rebound. She also had a steal and a block. She shot 50 percent from 3-point range, and she made eight 3-pointers in this game.
Penny Taylor had a solid game as well, as she had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Cappie Pondexter had 15 points and Belinda Snell had 11 points off the bench. On the other side, Tina Thompson and Sheryl Swoopes led the way. Thompson had 37 points and Swoopes had 30.
Thompson nearly had a triple-double, as she had 16 rebounds and eight assists. Swoopes was in the same boat, and nearly had a triple-double of her own, as she had eight rebounds and six assists.
This was a phenomenal game, and Taurasi could not be stopped. She left it all on the floor for the Mercury, and as a team fighting for a playoff spot, this game was crucial. Phoenix ended up missing the playoffs that year, but they were close.
For Taurasi, this was one of many games where she put up big number. It showed what she is capable of, and this was a game that will stick with lifelong Mercury fans.
