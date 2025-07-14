Flashback: Diana Taurasi Wins NCAA Championship, Phoenix Struggles
Diana Taurasi was one of the WNBA's biggest stars. The impact she had on the league helped pave the way for the direction it is headed in today.
Taurasi accomplished several things in her career, and she did it with the same team. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004, and through ups and downs, she remained with them until the end of her career.
When it comes to the Mercury, Taurasi is the first player that comes to mind. She won championships, broke records and will have her jersey retired in the near future. Her Mercury career was legendary, and it all started with Phoenix's 2003 season.
The Mercury finished 8-26 that year, which was their worst record up to that point. During that time, there was a star in college basketball who was on the hunt for their third NCAA championship.
Taurasi was flourishing at UConn, and in the 2003-04 season, the Huskies finished with a record of 31-4. They started the season with a nine-game win streak. Duke handed them their first loss, but they recovered with two wins over West Virginia and Georgetown. The Huskies suffered their second loss when Notre Dame beat them 66-51.
The Huskies racked up wins that year, and they cruised through the tournament. They took down teams like Auburn, Penn State and Minnesota before beating Tennessee in the championship game. This was a rematch of the 2002-03 championship game.
During that season, Taurasi averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, four assists and 1.5 steals. She took home her second Most Outstanding Player that season. The previous year, she won the award after the Huskies beat Tennessee 73-68. Taurasi averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in a year where UConn lost one game.
Taurasi had a successful college career, and that success carried over to the WNBA. They drafted her, and while it took a few years to reach the playoffs, Phoenix won a championship early in Taurasi's career. Then, it was up from there.
The Mercury had more successful seasons, and Taurasi led the way. Her college career was a sign that great things were on the horizon, and she delivered. Now, with her playing days over, the Mercury want to carry on tradition. This year's roster is talented and is playing at a high level. If things work out, they could win another championship.
Please follow us on X for more Mercury news when you click right here!