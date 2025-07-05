Legend's Lane: A Retrospective Of Diana Taurasi's Career
When it comes to the WNBA, there are many players who have come into the league and have made a name for themselves. There are players who accomplished great things, and have a slew of accolades.
There are players like Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson who were there in the beginning. Then, as years passed, players like Maya Moore and Candace Parker created their own legacies.
The Phoenix Mercury had a special player that accomplished great things and left her mark on not the franchise, but the entirely league. Her name is Diana Taurasi.
Taurasi was a star during her collegiate years at UConn. During that time, she won three NCAA championships, she won NCAA Most Outstanding Player in 2003 and 2004 and she was a two-time Big East Player of the Year. Her decorative college career led to the Mercury drafting her in 2004. Phoenix finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, which was their worst record in history at that time. They brought in Taurasi, and she instantly made an impact
Taurasi won Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. The Mercury improved to 17-17 that season. Phoenix remained close to the .500 range until they won the championship in 2007.
The Mercury's star guard remained a focal point in their success. There were seasons she dealt with injuries like in 2012 and later 2019, but most seasons, she played almost every game. The time she missed in 2012 was due to a strained hip flexor. She played in eight games that year.
In a span of 20 years, Taurasi added several accolades to her resume. The Mercury went on to win two more championships, as they won in 2009 and 2014. Taurasi won MVP in 2009, won Finals MVP in 2009 and 2014 and she ended up being an 11-time All-Star.
The biggest accomplishment in her career was when she became the league's all-time scoring leader. She broke Tina Thompson's record in 2017. When Taurasi called it a career, she finished with 10,646 points. Thompson had 7,488.
Tina Charles and DeWanna Bonner have passed Thompson as well. Charles has 7,950 points and Bonner has 7,546. So, that shows that players have a long way to go before catching Taurasi.
Taurasi had a memorable career, and she did it all in Phoenix. Her impact cannot be denied, and as time goes on, she will continue to be honored.
