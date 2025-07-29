How Many Players Wore No. 3 For The Mercury?
As one of the original eight teams of the WNBA, the Phoenix Mercury have quite the history. They have been a contending team at different points, and they have had their low moments.
In that time, the Mercury have had several players suit up for them. Some of their current stars, like Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, are making names for themselves, and they are doing it in their respective jersey numbers. Sabally wears No. 0 and Copper wears No. 2.
When it comes to the No. 3, there are no current players that wear the number. If they do, they have big shoes to fill. Throught their history, there have been three players that have wore No. 3, and it started in 1997.
The 1997 WNBA season was the inaugural season of the league, and the Mercury got off to a great start. They finished the season 16-12, and they reached the playoffs.
Phoenix's roster featured several players, and all of them had different paths. Some of them were allocated, some were selected in the Elite Draft and others were picked in the 1997 WNBA Draft.
The first player to wear No. 3 was Tia Jackson. Jackson was the Mercury's second round pick, and she played 26 games with Phoenix. She was waived in 1998 and she moved on to coaching.
The next player to wear No. 3 was Lisa Harrison. Harrison played with the Mercury from 1999 to 2003. She was selected by Phoenix in the third round of the 1999 WNBA Draft.
Jackson's best season was in 2002. She averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Phoenix was her first and last WNBA team.
After Jackson, the next player to wear No. 3 is Diana Taurasi. Taurasi was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she was fresh off an illustrious college career with UConn.
Taurasi had a long, successful career with the Mercury, and it started with a Rookie of the Year win. She averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.
Phoenix set to retire Taurasi's journey
The Mercury legend retired last season, and she left a legacy. So much so, the Mercury will be retiring her jersey next year.
Taurasi was a special player, and for years to come, No. 3 will be tied to her.
