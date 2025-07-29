Former Mercury Guard Signs With New Team
The Phoenix Mercury made a big splash last offseason with a massive four-team trade that altered the WNBA landscape in an instant. The trade not only sent DiJonai Carrington to the Dallas Wings and Sophie Cunningham to a rising Indiana Fever team, but also netted Phoenix a young All-Star in Satou Sabally, and useful role players in Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun.
Now, one of those pieces is on the move again, as the Turkish former EuroLeague champion Uzun has signed a rest-of-season deal with the struggling Chicago Sky, according to the Sky's official website.
The 27-year-old guard is in her second year in the WNBA and was made part of the aforementioned blockbuster trade after her rookie year in Dallas. She landed in Phoenix and was given a training camp contract, but eventually made the full roster and was thrust into the rotation, averaging just under 15 minutes a night off the bench.
She only appeared in seven games for the Mercury, however, and dealt with a facial injury during her stint in the desert that required her to wear a protective mask. She averaged 1.6 points and two assists a game while in Mercury purple and never quite found her shooting stroke, hitting just 21.4% of her field goal attempts and 12.5% of her threes, albeit in a very small sample size.
The Mercury waived Uzun on June 2nd, and she was not brought back in.
She also played in 2025 EuroBasket for the Turkish national team, putting up 13.7 points and 4.2 assists per game, suggesting there is some untapped scoring ability that she hasn't quite shown at the WNBA level yet (she averaged 4.4 points and three assists last year in Dallas).
She should get a genuine chance at contributing for a Chicago team that has been desperate for guard help, and has been severely lacking in terms of playmaking, outside of Angel Reese, who leads the Sky's healthy players with 3.7 assists per game, operating in a hybrid point-forward role. This could be the opportunity Uzun needs to earn contistent minutes, have the ball in her hands, and carve out a consistent role in the W.
She could be in line for a reunion with her old Mercury teammates soon, when Phoenix travels to Chicago to take on the Sky on August 3rd.
