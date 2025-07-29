Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Fever
The Phoenix Mercury are on the road, and they are 1-1 during this stretch. They lost to the New York Liberty in their first game of this trip, as the Liberty beat them 89-76.
Phoenix lost to the Minnesota Lynx before All-Star break, and in their first game back, they lost to the Atlanta Dream in PHX Arena. The Mercury are back on track, as they beat the Washington Mystics 88-72.
The road trip continues on Wednesday, when they take on the Indiana Fever.
Indiana is a team they have not faced this season. The first meeting is on the road, and the next two meetings will be in Phoenix. The Fever are having a nice year, and as of late, they have played without their star Caitlin Clark.
The Mercury are going for another win, and in order for that to happen, they will need their stars.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas is having an exceptional year, and she had another great game against the Mystics. She had 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. She is averaging 15.7 points, 9.4 assists, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals.
The Mercury have relied on her for most of the season, and she has delivered. She is leading her team to victory, and is climbing numerous all-time list in the process.
Indiana will put up a fight, but if Thomas is having a good game, Phoenix has a great shot at winning.
2.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally is getting more comfortable on the court. She is back from her ankle injury, and in the game against the Mystics, she had 15 points, three assists and three rebounds. She is averaging 18.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals. Phoenix's matchup against the Fever is another opportunity for Sabally to have a big game, and she may take advantage of that.
3.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner started the season with the Fever, but after things did not work out, she returned to where her career started. Bonner returned to the Mercury, and she has played well coming off their bench.
During this time, she had a 22-point game as a reserve. She also had 11 rebounds. She has given them quality minutes, and in a game against her former team, she may be key to the Mercury's success.
All three of these players will be important come playoff time, and as the Mercury seek their second win in a row, they will need Bonner, Sabally and Thomas.
