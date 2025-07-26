Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Scores 20 in Mercury Loss
The Phoenix Mercury's road trip is underway, and it started out with a loss. The New York Liberty defeated them 89-76. This is the Mercury's third loss in a row, and they now have a record of 15-9.
Phoenix may have lost this game, but one of their star players had a nice game. Alyssa Thomas led her team with 20 points. She picked up another double-double, as she had 13 rebounds. Thomas was a facilitator as usual, as she had eight assists.
Thomas nearly had another triple-double, which would have been the fourth in the league this season. The Mercury veteran joined Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as the only players to do so this year. If she would have tallied one against New York, she would be the first player to have multiple this season.
Thomas was one of two players to score in double figures against the Liberty. Kahleah Copper had 14 points in this game.
The Mercury did not have the best shooting night, as they shot 23 percent from 3-point range. Copper and DeWanna Bonner both made two 3-pointers. However, other players struggled. Sami Whitcomb made a 3-pointer but she was 1-for-8 from deep. Satou Sabally attempted six 3-pointers, but did not make any of them.
New York remains second in overall standings, as they are now 17-6. They have won their last five games. They are in the zone, and if Phoenix wants to catch them, they have to snap their losing streak.
Phoenix had a lead during the third quarter, but New York went on an 18-5 run to take over. The Liberty remained hot, and the Mercury could not recover.
This is not the ideal start to a road trip, but Thomas did her job. She was the "standout star" for the Mercury in this game, and if Phoenix wants to end their losing streak, it will likely take another big game from Thomas.
The Mercury's Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate has played well all year, and she is nearly averaging a triple-double. She also leads the league in assists. At this rate, she will continue to lead the league, and by the end of the season, she will certainly be in the MVP race.
Thomas and the Mercury will be in action again soon, as they face the Mystics on Sunday.
