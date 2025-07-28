How Many 3-Pointers Has Lexi Held Made?
Phoenix Mercury rookie Lexi Held returned to action, as she played 12 minutes in their game against the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix also had two of their stars back. Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally were back on the court, and Sabally finished with 13 points. Copper finished with 10.
The Mercury lost that game, as the Dream beat them 90-79. Atlanta gave them their fourth loss in PHX Arena.
Held saw minutes in Phoenix's loss to the New York Liberty. She played 10 minutes and had three points. She attempted one 3-pointer in this game and made it.
In their game against the Mystics, she played nine minutes and had two points and an assist.
The Mercury rookie had a unique injury, as she suffered a lung injury in a game against the Liberty earlier in the season. She is back on the floor, and she is contributing in her minutes. Whether it is making shots or just providing energy, she is doing her part.
Held has had quite the journey to get to this point. She went undrafted in 2022, and she signed a training camp deal with the Chicago Sky. She ended up playing overseas for a few years, then the Mercury signed her to a training camp deal before the season. Now, she is carving her path in Phoenix.
Held can knock down shots, and earlier in the season when she received more minutes, she would take her share of shots. She shoots nearly 33 percent from 3-point range, but as she gets into a rhythm that percentage may increase.
When it comes to her total, Held has made 22 3-pointers. As a player in their rookie season, and someone who joined the team on a training camp deal, this is a solid number. It is a good place to start, and it shows she could potentially be a reliable shooter for the rest of the season. Her percentage can and should increase in that time
What is next for Held?
The Mercury are having a great year. They are relying on the play of stars like Satou Sabally or Alyssa Thomas, but having players like Held and Sami Whitcomb on their bench may come in handy come playoff time. They need players who can knock down shots, and those two fit the bill. Held may not receive a lot of minutes, but when she is out there, she can contribute.
